AdHive Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, AdHive has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. AdHive has a market capitalization of $74,141.21 and $86.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 255.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000408 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000126 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

