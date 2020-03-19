ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

In other ADTRAN news, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $56,615.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,453. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $246.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

