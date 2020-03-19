Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter valued at $98,971,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 104,355 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 384,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 34,044 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 347,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 187,342 shares during the period.

Shares of ADSW stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.54. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.68 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

