Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Spyglass Capital Management LLC

Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,085 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 3.6% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $27,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,607,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,443,000 after purchasing an additional 200,734 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 448,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 324,862 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,372,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,940,000 after acquiring an additional 285,552 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 66,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 793,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.82. 88,736,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,279,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

