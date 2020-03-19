Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

