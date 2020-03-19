Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $37,843.27 and $243.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,406,891 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

