Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADVM. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa purchased 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $157,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

