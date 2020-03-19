Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 10,147 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 884.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $95.85 on Thursday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.28 and a 200 day moving average of $103.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,157. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

