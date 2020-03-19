Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 12,706 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 148.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,275,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 112,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,953,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,593.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

