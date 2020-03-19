Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 2,218 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 320,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period.

JKF stock opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.15. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

