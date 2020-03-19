Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 35,099 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

MRO stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.