Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 3,835 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 1.58% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 93,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FCAL opened at $50.39 on Thursday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.83 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.