Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALB opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $99.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Albemarle from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

