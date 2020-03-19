Advisor Group Inc. Buys 14,299 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 1.06% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 211,023 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,807,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period.

LDSF opened at $19.39 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

