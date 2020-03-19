Advisor Group Inc. Buys 483 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $362.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $454.22 and a 200-day moving average of $436.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $313.49 and a 12 month high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. Chemed’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

