Advisor Group Inc. Buys 5,057 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 225,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPT opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

