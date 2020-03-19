Advisor Group Inc. Buys 5,816 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 308,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,457,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 155.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 434,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after buying an additional 264,797 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 220,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.38%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

