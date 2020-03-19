Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PDEC opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $27.37.

