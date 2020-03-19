Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 135.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 150.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $385,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3,483.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.04. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $171.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

