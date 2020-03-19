Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 5,215.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cardlytics worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDLX. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 374,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $667,000.

In related news, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $348,475.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 346,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,012,155.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,098 shares of company stock worth $22,985,705. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.11 million, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

