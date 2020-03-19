Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in UGI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in UGI by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 341,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after buying an additional 40,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in UGI by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 157,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.70. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $56.49.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

