Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.26% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 26,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTF opened at $8.91 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

