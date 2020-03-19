Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 8,321.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,617 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Ichor worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 662.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 2.64. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,483 shares of company stock valued at $528,796 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

