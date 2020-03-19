Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 137.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

JEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average of $92.38. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

