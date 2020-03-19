Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,723 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JWN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after acquiring an additional 543,917 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Nordstrom by 38.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after buying an additional 517,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,441,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,998,000 after buying an additional 52,807 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Nordstrom by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,031,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,201,000 after buying an additional 113,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 863,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,354,000 after buying an additional 160,313 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

In other news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,330,978.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,720,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,759,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,551 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $46.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

