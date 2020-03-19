Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 14,620 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 113.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Hawkins worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. THB Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 88,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $334.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.96. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.

Several analysts have recently commented on HWKN shares. BidaskClub raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

