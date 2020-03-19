Advisor Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned 1.52% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XSMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000.

XSMO opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $43.65.

