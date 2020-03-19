Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 151.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,735 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

