Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) by 320.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in EATON VANCE FR/COM were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get EATON VANCE FR/COM alerts:

Shares of EFL stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. EATON VANCE FR/COM has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%.

EATON VANCE FR/COM Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL).

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE FR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE FR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.