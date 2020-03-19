Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) by 799.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Luckin Coffee were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Luckin Coffee by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Luckin Coffee by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000.

NYSE LK opened at $27.55 on Thursday. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LK shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luckin Coffee has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

