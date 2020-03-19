Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

PTIN stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $27.25.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.