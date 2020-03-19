Advisor Group Inc. Sells 12,431 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,431 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

