Advisor Group Inc. Sells 2,790 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 21,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $39.38 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. Northcoast Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

