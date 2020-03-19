Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

PNOV opened at $21.81 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71.

