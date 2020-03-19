Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Evergy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Evergy by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 88,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,280 shares of company stock worth $724,756. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64. Evergy has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

