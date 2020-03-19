Aeon Price Hits $0.0951 on Major Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $758.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.0951 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. During the last week, Aeon has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00663865 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000729 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

