Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Earning Extremely Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Aeorema Communications earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

LON:AEO traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 17.50 ($0.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aeorema Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 14.60 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 45 ($0.59).

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

