AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AerCap by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AerCap by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after buying an additional 38,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AER opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. AerCap has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

