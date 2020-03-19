AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,262 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,902,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AES by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,110,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,436 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,844,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after purchasing an additional 761,248 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,643,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,610,000 after buying an additional 120,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of AES opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AES from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

In other news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.