Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $58.93 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 143.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 9.00%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.67 per share, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,134. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

