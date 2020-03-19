Afya (AFYA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Afya to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $15.31 on Thursday. Afya has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Afya from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.53.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

