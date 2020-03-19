Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AFN. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Ag Growth International stock traded up C$0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 161,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$16.11 and a 1-year high of C$63.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.07.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

