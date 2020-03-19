Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aggreko in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aggreko’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ARGKF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Aggreko stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.14. Aggreko has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

