Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Nitorum Capital L.P.

Nitorum Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned about 0.14% of Agilent Technologies worth $37,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,668,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,630,000 after acquiring an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,208,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,104,000 after purchasing an additional 862,724 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,889.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,891 shares of company stock worth $1,830,342 in the last ninety days.

A traded down $3.11 on Thursday, hitting $65.76. 3,430,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,694. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.33. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

