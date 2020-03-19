Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,331,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86,247 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,342 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

