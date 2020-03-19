Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.94. 3,465,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,862. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

