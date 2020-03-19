AI Doctor Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $931,174.26 and approximately $105,135.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Huobi, Bibox and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00054048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.33 or 0.04223224 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00067847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00039192 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006568 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00015809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016247 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003816 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me.

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bit-Z, BitForex, Bibox, OKEx, BtcTrade.im, Allcoin, Huobi and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.