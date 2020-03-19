Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Director Purchases 125,000 Shares

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Director Patrick G. Enright bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $1,522,500.00.

Shares of AIMT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.18. 2,436,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,466. The company has a market cap of $721.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.38. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIMT shares. BidaskClub cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

