Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director Raymond E. Cabillot Buys 11,996 Shares

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 11,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $135,914.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $83,026.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Air T stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 50,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25. Air T, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Air T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Air T from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

