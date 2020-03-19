Airbloc (ABL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Airbloc token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, OKEx, CPDAX and Bilaxy. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $8.41 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.02148140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00191238 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00038414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00037146 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, BitForex, OKEx, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

